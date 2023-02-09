Zootopia 2 finally confirmed to be in production

Disney's Zootopia was released in 2016 to much acclaim from pretty much everyone and became a huge hit, and was the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time until it was beaten by Incredibles 2 a few years later. Add to this that it also was awarded the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of 2016.

As you might expect, Disney would never pass up the chance to exploit such a huge success, feeding it with plenty of sequels and other projects. Right? Actually, no. Pretty much nothing has happened since then, others than the spinoff Zootopia+ which premiered on Disney+ a couple of months ago, something the fans have been very upset about. But now, seven years later, Disney has finally decided to do the right thing.

During Disney's quarterly earnings, the recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger revealed that Zootopia 2 is finally officially happening. While we didn't get any details, we assume most of the cast (including actors like Jason Bateman, Idris Elba and J. K. Simmons) will be back to reprise their roles.

Hopefully, we'll get more information sooner rather than later, but for now, let's just enjoy these happy news.

