From the heat wave to "the heat dome": This is Europe's next climate menace

HQ

As we've been reporting from several countries, the heat wave in Europe caused 1,300 deaths and its been especially harsh in regions such as France, whose labour minister plans to visit neighbour Spain to learn how to adapt. Now, even if June's heat wave is as over as the month itself, a new threat comes from the south and through Spain precisely: the so-called "heat dome".

Starting this weekend (July 4-5), the dome could create a new major heat episode in south Europe. According to Meteored, forecast models point to a strong subtropical ridge and persistent high pressure settling over the Iberian Peninsula. This would trap hot air like a dome above the region, allowing temperatures to rise sharply from Thursday into Sunday.

The phenomenon is different this time around as the heat may be largely home-grown, and not just imported from the Sahara. It's as if the Peninsula were to act as a "mini-continent" or as the "Iberian furnace", as meteorologists put it, with sinking air under high pressure compressing, drying, and heating near the surface. If it wasn't enough, a small low-pressure system west of the country could further reinforce the flow of extremely warm air.

Although the forecast in the picture below at the moment of writing estimates a maximum of 38ºC, temperatures might as well exceed 40ºC by day and remain oppressive at night. As it's historically the case (and contrary to the recent wave), the worst heat is expected in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana river valleys, Extremadura, western Castilla-La Mancha, and parts of the south and centre. Indeed, possible highs of 42-44ºC could be hit early next week, with tropical nights above 20ºC and torrid nights above 25ºC messing with sleep recovery in those areas.