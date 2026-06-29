Heat wave in Europe has already caused 1,300 extra deaths

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WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges European countries to prepare better for heat-related health issues, as reported by BBC and YLE.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimates that the unprecedented heatwave in Europe in the early summer may be responsible for a large number of additional deaths.

"More than 1300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June linked to high temperatures in Europe.

Heat stress is often called the "silent killer" - and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures."

Furthermore, Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, which should be a wake-up call for governments.

"Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average. Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling."

"In particular, we are encouraging European countries to implement heat health action plans, as part of the broader agenda to protect health against climate change."