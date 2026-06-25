Fresh off being Paramount+'s biggest launch in history, Dutton Ranch has been renewed for a second season

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While it has seemingly been met with its share of controversy, including its showrunner being fired just ahead of Season 1 premiering, Paramount+ has been blessed with great success when concerned with the Yellowstone sequel/spin-off, Dutton Ranch.

Ever since it premiered in May, the show quickly became one of the streaming platform's most successful endeavours, with the largest original series debut in Paramount+ history, and also becoming the top streamed series of the week during its opening period.

Now, as we're edging closer and closer to the season finale on July 3, Paramount+ has officially confirmed that Dutton Ranch will in fact return for a second season. We're not given any premiere plans information as of yet, but a reasonable guess would be that the show will return in 2027, with both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning in the leading roles of Beth and Rip.