Fresh off being Paramount+'s biggest launch in history, Dutton Ranch has been renewed for a second season
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will return as Beth and Rip.
While it has seemingly been met with its share of controversy, including its showrunner being fired just ahead of Season 1 premiering, Paramount+ has been blessed with great success when concerned with the Yellowstone sequel/spin-off, Dutton Ranch.
Ever since it premiered in May, the show quickly became one of the streaming platform's most successful endeavours, with the largest original series debut in Paramount+ history, and also becoming the top streamed series of the week during its opening period.
Now, as we're edging closer and closer to the season finale on July 3, Paramount+ has officially confirmed that Dutton Ranch will in fact return for a second season. We're not given any premiere plans information as of yet, but a reasonable guess would be that the show will return in 2027, with both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning in the leading roles of Beth and Rip.