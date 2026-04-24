Dutton Ranch showrunner fired, weeks before first season of Yellowstone spinoff begins streaming

In a few weeks, the world of Yellowstone will once again be expanded (yes, seriously, for the third time this year already, following The Madison and Y: Marshals) when the anticipated Dutton Ranch project makes its arrival on Paramount+ in mid-May.

This show is similar to Y: Marshals, as it acts as a sequel to the main Yellowstone show, exploring what happened to Rip and Beth after the pair departed their former home to create a new life for themselves in Texas. It's a particularly anticipated project by fans as it will see the return of Cole Hauser as Rip and Kelly Reilly as Beth, two fan-favourites of Yellowstone.

While the first season is ready to go and will soon begin streaming, all doesn't seem to be well ahead of production commencing for the second season, as a new report from Puck News has claimed that the showrunner has been fired from Dutton Ranch and won't be returning for Season 2.

The report notes that Chad Feehan has been clashing with Reilly and Hauser, and other key Yellowstone veterans, leading to Yellowstone franchise producer, David Glasser, and Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, to have to step in and relieve Feehan of his duties.

It's unclear who will be stepping up to replace Feehan as the showrunner for Season 2 and beyond, but there are expectations that another writer who is already familiar and credited with the show will be stepping up to the plate.

As for when Dutton Ranch will premiere, the first episode will arrive on May 15. You can see a teaser trailer for the show below.