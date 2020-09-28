You're watching Advertisements

Overcooked, the wonderful, chaotic and crazy cooking-themed action game delivered back in 2016 has brought us lots of fun, laughter and, unavoidably, some fights. Two years after, Overcooked 2, the culinary co-op sequel was announced and released in 2018, bringing more spice, maniac moments, and the ultimate friendship challenge to you and your pals.

Ever since rolling out, Overcooked 2 has been receiving love and care from its creator, New Game+ mode, Survival Mode and all kinds of updates and DLCskept coming out. Now via Twitter, Ghost Town Games teased about the latest update:

"There may be a chill in the air, but Autumn is a beautiful time of the year. Crunchy golden leaves, ruby sunsets and the sweet smell of woodsmoke drifting from your BURNING KITCHEN!!!

A free seasonal update is coming to Overcooked 2 on all platforms October 1st...PREPARE"

Even though there are not many details, free updates are always welcomed. The best of all, the said update will be out in just a few days!

You can check the teaser here.