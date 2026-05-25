Forza Horizon 6 reached over 300,000 concurrent Steam players during the weekend

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Last week, Forza Horizon 6 was released after receiving a massive early launch for everyone who had purchased a deluxe edition. The game was so highly anticipated that, within its first 24 hours, it managed to become the most-played Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam, as measured by concurrent players, something we reported on at the time.

A total of 273,148 people played concurrently on launch day, which was enough to beat the previous record-holder, Halo Infinite, although by a mere 500 people. But as we wrote back then, records are usually broken during the launch weekend, and we promised to follow up if it managed to do even better - and that's exactly what happened.

Thanks to SteamDB, we now know that Forza Horizon 6 reached 302,645 concurrent players a few hours ago - which can be compared to Forza Horizon 5, which peaked at 81,096 concurrent players on Steam.

Of course, it's important to remember that all Steam players have purchased the game; on top of that, there are hordes of players on Xbox who have either bought the game or are playing via Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, it's abundantly clear that Playground Games has delivered a resounding success.