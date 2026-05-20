Forza Horizon 6 Guide: The complete region-by-region map of Japan

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Over the past few days, we've been pumping out a slate of guides tailored to Playground Games' latest arcade open-world racing title, Forza Horizon 6. From the firm locations of Barn Finds, to the precise place to find Treasure Cars, to the most expensive cars at the Autoshow so far, and even the essential cars every player should own, we've offered up a bunch of options.

Now, we're looking to start rounding out our guide coverage by providing a final look at the wider map of Japan, providing you with complete region-by-region looks at the map so you know where to find each and every collectible, race, activity, landmark, and more. Check it all out below.

It should also be noted that some of these region maps show incomplete status. For the most part, these are attributed to Drag Races as the remaining races, as Time Attacks and Drag Races do count as official races on the collection sheet. Likewise, we seem to have hit a bug with the final Point of Interest for the Minamino region as our collection shows all 74 POIs across Japan to be unlocked despite this region arguing otherwise.

Sotoyama

The remaining PR Stunt star is attributed to the map-wide Trailblazer event that unlocks when you reach Legend Island/status.

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Takashiro

Hokubu

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Ohtani

The remaining race is the Drag Race near the Festival site.

Minamino

As mentioned above, the final Point of Interest for the Minamino region seems to be bugged for us, as our collection shows all 74 POIs across Japan to be unlocked despite this region arguing otherwise.

Ito

The final race is the Drag Race over the airstrip in the middle of the region.

Tokyo City

Shimanoyama

Nangan

The final race is the Drag Race near the spacecentre.

Legend Island