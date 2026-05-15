Forza Horizon 6 Guide: Where to find all 15 Barn Finds

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Anyone who has played a Forza Horizon game will be familiar with the Barn Finds feature. Essentially, as you progress through the game and unlock new opportunities, you'll come across rumours of cars that have been lost to the annals of time, iconic models and machines trapped in dusty barns and left to fall into disarray. When these rumours come about, you are handed an approximate area to explore, where once you find the barn in question, the car within will be handed to a local mechanic, repaired, and eventually delivered to your garage to keep forever.

For the sake of Forza Horizon 6, the wider area of Japan has 15 total Barn Finds to discover, but you won't be able to find them all from the outset. Rather, new Barn Finds are tied to the Explorer progression element, and you will unlock a couple more each time you add a new coloured stamp to your collection.

With this being said, we'd recommend completing the Explorer progression and earning the Master Explorer title before then hunting all of the Barn Finds. The easiest way to progress this portion of Forza Horizon 6 is to simply complete the various golden Stories missions, each of which won't require a specific car from you, as each will give you a vehicle to use for the respective missions. It's actually a rather straightforward way to get started and become familiar with the Horizon 6 format without having to break the bank on new cars.

Assuming you have all 15 Barn Finds ready to locate, we've spent some time exploring the world and finding the exact location of each barn and learning the identity of the car located within.

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Where to find all 15 Forza Horizon 6 Barn Finds

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

One of the four Ito region Barn Finds. This one can be found in the south of the region on the eastern outskirts of Tokyo. Where the region juts outward in a sharp angled fashion, the Barn Find is in that area.

2005 Honda NSX-R GT

One of the three Ohtani region Barn Finds. You'll find this in the centre of the region, just south of the Kinkaku-Ju Temple in an area of dense woodland.

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1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

One of the four Ito region Barn Finds. To the east of the airstrip in the centre of the region, you will notice a curving bridge over a tranquil bay. The Barn Find can be located near that bay.

1962 Lincoln Continental

The only Barn Find in the Hokubu region. This can be found just south of the colourful, rainbow-like Shikisai-No-Oka fields in the centre of the region, to the east of the estate home you can purchase and customise.

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

One of two Barn Finds in the Takashiro region. This model can be found in the centre of the region, just to the southwest of the Hirosaki Castle landmark.

2005 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack

One of the three Shimanoyama region Barn Finds. You'll find this one in Narai-Juku, on the northern side of the town.

1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution

One of the three Shimanoyama region Barn Finds. This is the southernmost Barn Find for the region, and you'll find it down an isolated offroad path near a weaving mountain road overlooking the stadium.

1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil Nismo Skyline GT-R

One of two Barn Finds in the Takashiro region. This one can be found in the far west of the region, near to the waterfall area. If you trace directly upwards/north from the Shikisai-No-Oka fields from the Lincoln Continental Barn Find above, all until you find a road jutting outwards around a mountain and being flanked by offroad trails all across its northern side, this Barn Find is located in the inner area the main road navigates around.

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

One of the three Ohtani region Barn Finds. You'll locate this barn in the most southwestern portion of the region, on an offroad dirt track above the Matsumi Great Bridge.

1989 Nissan Pao

The only Barn Find in the Minamino region. You'll find this barn in the far centre-west of the region, to the southwest of the Shirakawa-Go town and to the northwest of the golf course.

1983 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette

One of the four Ito region Barn Finds. To the northeast of the airstrip in the centre of the region and near to where you found the Lamborghini Diablo SV, you'll find this Barn Find literally right below and south of the Kitayama Big Daisugi landmark.

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

This is the only Barn Find in Nangan. You'll locate it on the western side of the region near the lake. If you follow the road up the western side of Nangan, stop at the outcrop of the lake and find the barn nearby.

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

One of three Shimanoyama region Barn Finds. This is in the most northwestern part of the region, located just off the road leading away from Narai-Juku. As the road bends south, the Barn Find will be to the north.

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

The most southern of the three Ohtani region Barn Finds. You'll find this car on the Northern outskirts of Tokyo in a small woodland overlooking a handful of fields being used for farming.

1969 Toyota 2000GT

One of the four Ito region Barn Finds. This is the most northern Barn Find in the Ito area. You'll find it to the northwest of the Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette, right on the coast and near to two offroad tracks that split off the main road that follows the coastline.