Forza Horizon 6 Guide: Where to find all 9 Treasure Cars

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Let's be honest, Playground doesn't really fiddle around with the Forza Horizon formula much in Forza Horizon 6, meaning there is plenty in this game that fans of the wider series will be all too familiar with. We recently touched on the returning Barn Finds and where to precisely find all of the 15 hidden cars in the game, but now we're turning our attention to something slightly different, as it's time to spotlight the Treasure Cars.

This is a similar feature to Barn Finds, expect instead of being handed an approximate area to cruise around while looking for a very familiar structure, in Treasure Cars, you are given a photograph, a small bit of information, and told what region to explore and then tasked with cross-referencing and finding the precise location of the photograph to claim the car in the image for your own. It's a treasure hunt mechanic and one that can be a little challenging to get your head around, which is why we've done the hard work for you and found the precise location of each of the nine Treasure Cars in Forza Horizon 6.

Where to find all 9 Treasure Cars in Forza Horizon 6

1991 Nissan Figaro - Tokyo City

"A classic Nissan Figaro, forgotten in one of the city's car parks near the iconic Rainbow Bridge."

You'll find this car on the Tokyo Bay waterfront on one of the coastal roads in the main city. It's in a small car park overlooking the Rainbow Bridge.

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1969 Dodge Charger R/T - Minamino

"The American classic has been spotted out the back of the Minamino Region's golf course clubhouse."

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To call this a 'clubhouse' is perhaps a bit grandiose. The car can be found behind what is essentially a petrol station near the golf course. The giveaway is the line of golf carts nearby.

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE - Ohtani

"The RX-7 has been spotted near some radio towers in the Ohtani region."

There are a few radio towers in this region so you might need to flit between a few to find the right one. Thankfully they stand out and finding the car isn't an immense challenge.

1987 Porsche 959 - Shimanoyama

"Spotted outside a corner shop in the Shimanoyama region is a Porsche 959 in need of a loving new owner."

This is one of the hardest Treasure Cars to find as the image truly does you zero favours. Thankfully, it's in one of the few urban areas in this region, namely the Northern town of Narai-Juku.

1981 BMW M1 - Hokubu

"This classic BMW M1 has been left under one of the railway bridges in the Hokubu region."

There aren't many railway bridges in this region, so find the railway and simply follow it through Hokubu until you find the part with scaffolding around it.

1995 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR - Takashiro

"An abandoned Lancer has been spotted below a waterfall in the Takashino region, near one of the temples."

This is one of the most picturesque and easy to locate Treasure Car locations, as it's in the west of the Takashiro region, near a small bit of circular road that houses a lovely and soothing temple. It's also worth noting that in true video game fashion, the waterfall hides a 5,000 XP Bonus Board!

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale - Sotoyama

"A legendary Lancia Stratos has been spotted abandoned near Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route in the Sotoyama region."

This is rather easy to find as the Sotoyama region is actually quite barren. Head up the mountain until you near the base of the tallest ski path. You'll find an isolated cabin with the Lancia Stratos parked outside.

2005 Ford GT - Nangan

"Spotted down one of the Nangan Region's coastal trails, this Ford GT is in need of some TLC."

This one can play tricks on you but the solution is actually quite straightforward. Basically, all you need to do is head to the most south-eastern point on the map to find a lovely isolated car park with a very expensive car wasting away within it.

1985 Nissan Safari Turbo - Ito

"Perfect for the Ito region's terrain, this Nissan Safari has been left to weather the elements near the Wind Farm."

This one can be a bit of challenge but it's also not a huge ask to find, as you simply need to find Ito's Wind Farm by looking around the region's skyline, before heading up the mountain to find the Nissan Safari next to one of the enormous turbines.