Forspoken trailer shows off what different PC specs can do

HQ

Alex shared Forspoken's PC specifications yesterday and mentioned that the differences between the minimum and top-tier rigs obviously will be quite big. What does this mean in practice though?

You can get some answers to that by watching the trailer below, as it highlights some of Forspoken's PC features and how the game looks with different specs. This includes the generally stunning visuals Square Enix and Luminous have bragged about from the get-go, extremely short load times, super widescreen support, being able to use a bunch of different controllers and more.

Seeing all of this might make some PlayStation 5 players jealous, as the demo we got in December had a few technical issues. I write had because the demo has been updated to fix "various technical issues", add button mapping, adjust the lock-on function and tweak some text sizes.

Hopefully all of this leads to a far better "final" experience on January 24 than Ben got the impression of when previewing it.