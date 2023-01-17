Forspoken PC Specs Revealed

HQ

Forspoken has revealed its opening gameplay, as well as the PC specs you're going to need to run the game at various resolutions and frame rates.

No matter how you want the game to look and how fast you want it to be, you're going to need 150GB of HDD or SSD space to hold Forspoken. To run the game at 30fps and 720p resolution, you're going to need a minimum of an AMD Ryzen 5 1600/ an Intel Core i7-3770, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB.

These absolute minimum specs already prove Forspoken is going to take a strong rig to run, and this is only further shown by the recommended specifications for running the game at 1440p. For that, you'll need a Ryzen 3600/Intel i7-8700K, 24 GB of RAM and a Radeon RX 6700 XT or a RTX 3070. Even then, that'll still only earn you 30fps, but if you dropped the resolution down to say 1080p, you might squeeze a few more frames out of it.

For full 4K 60fps, you're going to need to be rocking a Ryzen 5 5800X or an Intel i7-12700, an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or an Nvidia RTX 4080, and 32GB of RAM.

Forspoken releases on the 24th January, 2023. Will you be getting it on Xbox or PC?