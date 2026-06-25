McLaren hopeful to improve this weekend with experimental rear wing: A new "Macarena wing"?

HQ

McLaren has only managed four podiums in the first six races of the Formula 1 season, and no wins, standing third in the Constructors' ranking with 141 points, 121 less than leaders Mercedes. Defending champion Lando Norris has not managed to win a Grand Prix, but the British team is hopeful that the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend is a good chance to correct their trajectory.

"Austria has historically been a strong track for us, and while we take nothing for granted in such a tight field, we are optimistic that the car and driver characteristics will again suit the circuit, putting us in the fight at the front", said Neil Houldey, McLaren technical director for applied engineering, to Sky Sports, hopeful that the upgrades they are bringing this weekend will make a difference.

Those include "minor detail updates around the car's rear corners, as well as an experimental rear". According to Sky, this rear wing will be similar to what Ferrari introduced during pre-season, and was dubbed "the Macarena wing", taking that name because it can rotate, in a movement that some found similar to the famous Spanish song from the 1990s.

The technical explanation is that, when it's upwards position, it provides downforce in corners, and when it's rotated, it improves speed in straights. Red Bull also unveiled another version of that concept, and it's expected McLaren will do the same in Austria.