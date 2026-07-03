Former Olympian indicted for alleged vandalism of Washington D.C.'s Reflecting Pool

HQ

It seems like former Olympian David Hearn won't be getting off easy for supposedly vandalising the liner on the base of the Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. The pool has been subject to renovations as of late, which haven't exactly gone as smoothly as intended, but President Donald Trump has frequently claimed the issues are in fact a product of vandalism more so than anything.

Hearn is one person who is being charged for vandalism of the iconic pool, as the canoeist was recently detained by local authorities for allegedly vandalising the liner on the pool's base, something Hearn actively denies.

However, the latest development in this proceeding has seen the former Olympian being indicted for these claims, with the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro claiming that Hearn committed a "deliberate act" of vandalism and that it caused more than $1,000 in damages. Pirro goes on to claim "this is a case with tremendous evidence."

No further information has come out as of yet, but as per Sky News, Pirro also notes that six other misdemeanour arrests have been made already in relation to the vandalism of the pool.