Former Olympian denies claim he was vandalising Washington D.C.'s reflecting pool

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You might be aware of the ongoing situation at Washington D.C.'s reflecting pool landmark, but if not, let us give a quick refresher.

President Donald Trump decided that the landmark had been left in disarray by former presidents (not forgetting Trump also served between 2017 and 2021...) and decided to put forth $14 million in funding to refurbish the pool. The aim was to eliminate the algae that had formed, all while a new American flag blue bottom was laid to give it a new appearance. However, soon after the algae returned and the new bottom began peeling off, leading to more problems that needed to be fixed and refurbished.

Since this situation, Trump has on frequent occasions stated that the pool has been affected by vandals, with one such example being 67-year-old David Hearn, who was allegedly arrested for vandalising the pool on Friday. Hearn, a former Olympic canoe racer, has stated this is false and that he was simply passing the pool on a bike ride when he decided to reach in and touch the bottom to comprehend the state of the pool, but this didn't stop National Guard and Park Police from arresting him.

As per Sky News, Hearn has now issued a statement wherein he mentions he was simply "a curious citizen" and that he "reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery." He is now also looking for legal help as he is being asked to appear in court in July to answer for these allegations.

While it may seem minor, Trump has been very vocal about prosecuting those who 'vandalise' the pool, with a recent statement on Truth Social from the President adding: "These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!"