Former Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior appointed head coach of Paris FC

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When Enzo Maresca left Chelsea in January, in the middle of the last season, knowing he would be opting for Manchester City role down the line, Chelsea made a bet on a young English manager, Liam Rosenior. That didn't work out: Rosenior was fired after four months, registering some of the worst results in club's history: in 23 matches, only 11 wins, including a run of five consecutive league games without scoring.

It may be very unfair, however, to assess his merits on a club which was left without direction after Maresca left (Chelsea was seventh in Premier League when Rosenior left, but they ended up in tenth position at the end of the season with Calum McFarlane as interim head coach). Rosenior had had prior successes with Hull City, saving them from relegation from the Championship in 2023/24, and later led Strasbourg to a 7th place in Ligue 1 in 2024/25.

Now, Rosenior returns to France and has been appointed head coach of Paris FC, a team that played their first season in top division after 46 years, finishing 11th in Ligue 1. "He is ​a modern, demanding coach and recognised for his ability to help both the players and the ​team progress. Beyond his tactical skills, ​we were particularly attracted by his management qualities and ‌his ⁠ability to unite a group around a clear vision", said Paris FC sporting director Marco Neppe.

Liam Rosenior has been handed a two-year contract, until June 2028, hoping to establish Paris FC in French's elite and create a worthy Parisian rivalry with PSG. In fact, despite PSG's overall dominance, Paris FC won two of the three "Parisian derbies" during 2025/26, including eliminating PSG in Coupe de France round of 16...