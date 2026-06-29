Chelsea sends incendiary statement following Enzo Maresca's appointment at Manchester City

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On the first of January 2026, Enzo Maresca surprised Chelsea fans when he announced he was leaving the London club, despite having a contract until 2029 and having won the Conference League and Club World Cup in his first season, with reports back then that he wasfeeling "abandoned" by the club, with frequent disagreement with the club's higher ups regarding football and fitness decisions. Liam Rosenior took over and the results were even worse, leaving Chelsea out of European competitions, in tenth place in the Premier League.

Much later, when Pep Guardiola announced his decision to leave Manchester City, Maresca immediately appeared as his successor, something officially confirmed today, marking the return of the Italian club to the team, where he worked as coach of the Elite Development Squad in 2020 and later as one of Guardiola's assistants during 2022.

Maresca has signed for three years at Manchester City, and it has been revealed today in an incendiary statement by Chelsea that Maresca had already signed for Manchester City even before Guardiola announced his decision to leave, in Autumn last year, and as a such he chose "not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season".

Chelsea also confirms that both Manchester City and Maresca separately reached a confidential settlement which includes the payment of compensation, and say that new coach Xabi Alonso is "is a professional of the highest integrity."

Maresca, in an Instagram post, apologised to Chelsea for the disruption he caused at the club. "It was neither my intention nor my wish. I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure", and confirmed that the decision "was only mine" and that his resignation opened the path for him to join Manchester City, "which is a club I knew very well".

Chelsea's harsh statement regarding Enzo Maresca

"Chelsea FC appreciates the 2025/26 season was a hugely disappointing one for the Club and its supporters. A major contributing factor was the disruption caused as a result of changes that the Club was forced to make to the Head Coach position over the Christmas period", starts the statement.

"In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season. It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate."

In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.

"No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the Club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge and accept his resignation.

"In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation."

Chelsea ends the statement say they look forward for next season with Xabi Alonso, with "a Manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the Club's supporters deserve and expect."