Footage from cancelled 2013 Call of Duty game surfaces online

Two videos have made the rounds online, appearing to showcase a Call of Duty game from 2013 called Future Warfare or NX1. The videos appear to show both single and multiplayer footage from a cancelled game by Neversoft, the same developer famous for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Brian Bright, a Neversoft developer, gave some validity to these videos, as he said that following Infinity War's implosion, the studio was pulled from Guitar Hero to create its own Call of Duty title. "Neversoft pivoted from Guitar Hero to make a futuristic CoD game," Bright wrote. "This mission was on the moon, some experiments with low g and was really about the team learning the engine."





"I believe this would have been in place of Ghosts, trying to remember," he continued. "We had 2-3 campaign missions, and a bunch of MP work done (I was mp lead on this) before cancellation."

Would you have wanted to see more of NX1?