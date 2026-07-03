First year without Diogo Jota and André Silva: Tributes by Portugal and Liverpool

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Today, Friday, July 3 marks the first anniversary of the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva in a car accident in Spain. The date almost coincided with a 2-1 win by Portugal over Croatia at World Cup the day before, and after the match, all Portuguese players paid tribute to their beloved teammate. After the match, captain Cristiano Ronaldo put on a 21 jersey.

The entire Portugal staff, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stood for a photo dedicating the victory to Diogo.

Liverpool, the team where Jota played, also sent a statement today, announcing that a new statue has been placed on 97 Avenue outside the stadium, providing a permanent area for remembrance and reflection. The statue pays tribute to Jota's number 20 and Silva's number 30, the numbers they wore on their jerseys.

"The support of everyone at Liverpool FC continues to be, and always will be, with all of Diogo and André's family, and our thoughts are especially with them on this very sad and difficult day. Rest in peace, Diogo and André".