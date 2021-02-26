Final Fantasy VII: Remake highlights PlayStation Plus games in March

You're watching Advertisements

While we already knew that Ratchet & Clank will be available from free for all PlayStation players next month, it's time to reveal the games PlayStation Plus members will get for "free" on top of that.

Sony has decided to be extremely kind in March, as the PlayStation Plus line-up consists of four games in March. Not only that. One of them was even many gamers' favourite game last year. That's right, we're getting the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake (won't give you the PS5 version for free in June like those who have paid for it), the PSVR game Farpoint, Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4 and even Maquette on PS5.

These will replace Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie on March 2. Destruction Allstars will remain free until April 5.