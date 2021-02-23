Sony's Play at Home program is back

You're watching Advertisements

Last year, when the corona pandemic started to really take off, Sony launched a program called Play at Home. With that, you could download both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free. Now Sony announces on the PlayStation Blog that Play at Home is back, and that we can look forward to four months (March - June) with free games and entertainment offers.

In March, you can download Ratchet & Clank which was originally released for PlayStation 4 back in 2016, and starting March 25, new subscribers to Funimation and Wakanim (anime-focused subscription services) can also get a longer trial to watch animé.

We look forward to more information about upcoming Play at Home offerings on "in the coming weeks". Many of you might already have Ratchet & Clank as it is also included with the PS Plus Collection that is included with PlayStation 5, but since this offer also applies to those who have PlayStation 4, there should still be a lot who haven't tried this excellent platformer yet.