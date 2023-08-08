Final Fantasy and Fallout come to Magic: The Gathering

HQ

We read a couple of days ago about how Post Malone bought a Magic card for a staggering amount of money, and the popular card game will be enriched in the coming years with more card expansions in what is called "Universes Beyond" - where simply other universes become part of Magic: The Gathering and get their own editions of cards.

During GenCon in Indianapolis, the card game celebrated 30 years and revealed what's coming up next. Final Fantasy, Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Ravnica Remastered, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Modern Horizons 3, Bloomburrow and Duskmourn House of Horror are the ones that will be released in 2024, but we have to wait until 2025 for Final Fantasy. The rest you can see in the picture below and you can also watch Wizard of the Coast present all this at the panel that took place. The video can be found

here.