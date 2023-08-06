Post Malone is now the keeper of the One Ring

HQ

As part of Magic The Gathering's The Lord of the Rings crossover, Wizards of the Coast printed one, literally one, the One Ring card. The incredibly rare collector's item was valued at $2 million and as for who currently owns the card, rapper Post Malone is now the keeper of the Ring.

Because as has been shown in a TikTok video by creator Brook Tafton who originally found the card, he has now sold the One Ring to Post Malone, for an unspecified amount of money.

Speaking about the sale, Tafton stated, "When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously, it would be amazing to keep this card.

"But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.

"This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying The One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale."

Check out the video of the sale right here.

Thanks, VGC.