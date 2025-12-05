FIFA World Cup draw LIVE: all groups for World Cup 2026 (and FIFA winning Peace Price)

HQ

The World Cup draw is here: the last stage before World Cup 2026, where the 12 groups for the 48 teams that will compete in USA, Mexico and Canada will be made.

The event is taking place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., with President Donald Trump in attendance, as well as many celebrities from other sports. In fact, the event (which should last for 90 minutes) started with a performance by tenor Andrea Bocelli, singing Nessun dorma.

You can watch the draw live on your local TV channel (it's not broadcast on the Internet except for FIFA+).

We will keep an eye for every announcement, with actors Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum and Danny Ramírez as hosts. The first 30 minutes were a series of monologues, musical performances (by Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger...

Donald Trump wins FIFA Peace price

First "surprise" of the event: the US President Donald Trump is given the FIFA Peace Price, the first ever of a price that was created only one month ago, and serves for Trump as a consolation price for losing the Nobel Peace Price for "bringing peace to the Middle-East".

How does the World Cup 2026 draw work?

There are 48 teams, 16 more than the usual, divided in four pots by their FIFA ranking. Each group of four teams will be made by one team from each of the pots, which are:



Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany





Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia





Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa





Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners, two intercontinental playoff winners



This means that teams from the same pot will not face each other unless the knockout stages. This ensures balance and fairness, as the groups will be as balanced as possible. However, there are some restrictions in the draw:



Each group cannot have more than two teams from UEFA region (which accounts for 16 of the 48 teams in total)



There can only be one team from each of the other confederations (AFC, CONCACAF, CAF, CONMEBOL, and OFC) in each group



Spain and Argentina (the top two seeds), and France and England (third and four seeds) will not meet respectively until the final; Spain and Argentina wouldn't meet England or France until the semi-final



When the competition kicks off on June 11 in Mexico, at the Azteca Stadium, the best two teams of each group and the eight best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 32 knockout stage. The final will be at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw on Friday

The World Cup 2026 started at 17:00 GMT (UK time), 18:00 CET on Friday, December 5. Here's a list of local broadcasters in Europe for the World Cup draw:



Belgium: Sporza, Auvio, VRT Max



Croatia: HRT



Iceland: RUV2



Norway: NONRK, TV 2



Spain: RTVE Play



Sweden: SVT2



Switzerland: RTS, SRF



United Kingdom: ITVX



