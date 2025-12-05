Donald Trump awarded the first FIFA Peace Price

HQ

United States president Donald Trump has won the first ever FIFA Peace Price. The award was announced only one month ago, to "reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace", and while the winner had not been announced prior, there were few doubts that Donald Trump would receive the award, as a consolation prize for losing the Nobel Peace Price.

After a video highlighting Trump's actions to bring world peace, Trump was given the award by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and said that it was "truly one of the great honours of my life.

"We saved millions of lives, in Congo for example, 10 million died, they were heading for 10 million very quickly. Also with India and Pakistan, we also stopped wars happening just before they started", said Trump, who was given the award after "supporting efforts to broker ceasefires and promote diplomatic engagement".

"Gianni has done an incredible job, you have set new record on ticket sales. It is a nice tribute to you and the game of football, or as we call it soccer. It is beyond the numbers we thought were possible", added Trump.

The award was given during the big event in Washington DC, where the components of the 12 groups were announced.