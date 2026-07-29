FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentine Football Association, some Argentine players, and one Spanish player

HQ

Over one week after World Cup ended, FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) because of the incidents that happened in the final against Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Specifically, to the assaults by players Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and Leandro Paredes, and by assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Spanish player Gavi has also been is also being investigated for unsportsmanlike conduct, as reported by EFE.

Molina is being investigated for two charges of aggression, one completed and one attempted, and another for unsportsmanlike conduct. Paredes is investigated for three charges of aggression, Almada for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Ayala for assault. In Spain's case, Gavi is also being investigated for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Finally, the AFA as a whole is being investigated for breaches on articles 13, or "using a sporting event to carry out demonstrations of a nature other than sporting", referring to the banner "the Falklands are Argentine" displayed by players after their semi-final victory against England.

The Argentine association is also being investigated on inappropriate conduct, discrimination, and racist aggressions and order and security of the matches, specifically "discriminatory chants and gestures, delays in the start of matches, non-compliance with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators, and the throwing of objects by spectators in several matches of the Argentine national team".