Argentina Football Association risks fine for banner about the Falklands

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The Argentina Football Association (AFA) are facing a fine or a disciplinary action after the players held a banner reading "The Falklands are Argentine" ("Las Malvinas son Argentinas"), after defeating England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final. The action breaks FIFA rules, which are unequivocal, prohibiting players, coaches, or any participant in the match to display any political message.

It would not be the first time that FIFA fines the AFA for a banner with the same message regarding the Falklands: in 2014 they were fined 30,000 Swiss francs (€24,700 or £20,000) when the players lifted a banner with the same message in a friendly match against Slovenia.

The remembrance of the Falklands War in 1982, in which Argentina tried to take and failed the small archipelago in the South Pacific coast of the country, which remain an overseas British territory, made this match particularly tense, with the Argentinian Vice President saying they would be playing against the "usurping pirates".