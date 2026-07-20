Argentina's unsportsmanlike behaviour: disgusting assault by Paredes and affront in the celebration

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While Spain celebrated their second World Cup, Argentinian players gave an example of unsportsmanlike behaviour and bad manners, with an assault by player Leandro Paredes and later all the group turning their backs on the Spanish players during the celebration, breaking the unwritten protocol.

Footage shot by fans and spectator show that, in the moment when Rodri finally lifted the trophy, the Argentinian players were turning their backs on them, and instead looking at their fans in the spectators, something that has caused outrage.

Earlier, with the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes confronted Spain defender Eric García, who had made his World Cup debut as a substitute, grabbing him by the neck. When Gavi came to help him, Paredes and Thiago Armada also assulted him and pulled him to the ground too.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, with a much calmer demeanor than many of his players, took part to separate the players, avoiding making a bigger brawl. But it wasn't the only unprovoked assault, as cameras also showed Nahuel Molina landing a punch to Rodri when the celebrations started.