English
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 London mod to launch next year

The fan-made experience will be taking players across the pond to explore a wasteland version of the capital city.

HQ

The ambitious fan-made Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has now officially got a release window. Set to arrive in 2023, the experience will see players trading Boston for the UK's capital city, and will include various notable locations, such as Big Ben, the London Eye, the MI6 headquarters, and various other places.

While we don't have an exact release date yet, no doubt Fallout fans will be frothing at the mouth for this one, especially when both looking at its latest batch of gameplay and also when considering the fact that Fallout 5 won't be coming until after The Elder Scrolls VI, which itself doesn't seem to be on its way anytime soon.

You can check out the announcement date trailer for the mod below to get another idea of what it will be serving up.

HQ
Fallout 4

