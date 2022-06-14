Fallout 5 confirmed to launch after The Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda made what I'd say was a big mistake by announcing both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI four years ago, as this lead the regular Joe and Jane to think the latter was closer to launch than feared. That makes tonight's update all the crazier.

Because IGN's's Ryan McCaffrey got the chance to talk with Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard, who confirms that Fallout 5 is set to launch after The Elder Scrolls VI. A very weird statement, or promise, to make considering he also reiterates that the Skyrim sequel is still just in pre-production:

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we're going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate's pretty full going forward for a while. We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

So please look forward to returning to the wasteland with Dogmeat and classic radio in a decade or two...Still. What would you like to see changed and improved in Fallout 5?