F1 25's 2026 Season Pack will introduce Cadillac and Audi, plus the Madrid circuit

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Earlier this week, we reported on the news that F1 25 will soon be expanded with a massive update that will bring the game in-line with the current real season of events. As we won't be getting an established F1 26 this year, this 2026 Season Pack, as it's called, will be the way for Codemasters to introduce the new cars, the driver and personnel changes, add in the new tracks, and more.

The 2026 Season Pack has just been revealed in full, meaning we now know what to expect from it. The main things to note is that the "updated rules and regulations" of the sport are being introduced, meaning 2026's car models will be incorporated, and likewise as this ongoing season has two new constructors on the grid (including an 11th team for the first time ever), both Cadillac and Audi are being added. Similarly, as we're set to take a trip to Madrid, Spain later this year to the brand-new Madring circuit, this track is also being added to the game, with it being the first time fans can drive the circuit real cars won't christen for another few months.

The launch date for the 2026 Season Pack is set for June 3, and as for the pricing of the DLC, if you already own the base game, you can grab solely the DLC for £24.99/€29.99 on console and £21.99/€24.99 on PC. If you want a bundled version that includes the base game and the 2026 Season Pack, this will set you back £49.99/€59.99 on console and £44.99/€49.99 on PC.