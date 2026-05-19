F1 25's 2026 Season Pack will be unveiled later this week

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It was revealed a while back that the 2025 edition of Codemasters' F1 game would be the last for a couple of years as the series would be skipping a defined 2026 edition to instead offer an update for the 2025 version that would bring the game in-line with the real 2026 season.

While we are waiting to hear more about what this will offer, EA and Codemasters has now confirmed that the 2026 Season Pack will be unveiled in full later this week on May 20, with a trailer to be shared tomorrow.

Essentially, we can expect any driver, personnel, and car changes to be reflected in the game, including the arrival of Cadillac as the 11th team on the grid with Valtteri Bottas back in a driver's seat and starring on the cover art of this Season Pack too.

It's unclear just how large this pack will be and also how it will be priced, but a reasonable guess is that the launch is closer than further away, all to ensure the pack arrives while the real season still has plenty to offer.