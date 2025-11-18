EA confirms next F1 game is delayed until 2027

HQ

After pumping out annual Formula 1 games since the acquisition of Codemasters four years ago, they've now decided to hit the brakes ahead of next season. Instead, they're choosing to bet on a paid expansion for the existing F1 25, which will be expanded with new content for 2026.

According to EA, the decision is partly based on the positive response F1 25 has received from players, as well as the fact that the changes coming next season make it more logical to build on the existing game. Lee Mather from Codemasters assures that they're still fully invested in F1 and that the breathing room created by the expansion gives them the opportunity to build for the future.

"Our multi-year plan extends this year's excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world"

EA is yet to confirm when we can expect this DLC, or what it will cost. But the real 2026 season is set to begin in Australia on March 8th next year, so odds are that the expansion will drop around that date as well. As for the next full-scale entry, EA confirms that it will arrive in 2027, built from the ground up to reflect the modern era better than ever before.