Everything you need to know about the first Pokémon Pokopia event 'More Spores for Hopip'

HQ

Pokémon Pokopia is a huge success. In fact, in Madrid, where I live, it's sold out practically everywhere. Everyone has caught Pokémon fever, and it doesn't look like we'll find a cure anytime soon.

What we have found is the first temporary Pokémon Pokopia event, where the friendly Hopip and its evolutionary line give us a new mission and offer us various exclusive items as rewards. This event, called 'More Spores for Hoppip', started last night and will be active until 24 March.

To access the event, you must have rebuilt the first Pokémon Center, where Hopip will appear and ask us to help him find Cotton Spores, which appear on Dream Island. Once we have a few, we can go to the Pokémon Center (which Hopip has turned into a shop) where we can exchange the spores for exclusive items.

Remember that to access Dream Island, you need to be friends with Drifloom, but you can find out more in our guide.

We also recommend taking a look at our fossil guide.

During the event, Hopip's evolutions, Skiploom and Jumpluff, will also appear, so you can add them to your Pokédex and you can check out our complete Pokédex guide and all the habitats here.

Have you already taken part in the search for spores for Hopip?