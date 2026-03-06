Pokémon Pokopia Guide: All fossils and what to do with them

HQ

The world of Pokémon Pokopia is chock-full of secrets and mysteries. Many of these can be found underneath the surface or embedded in walls, including the Mysterious Slates that are tied to an Unown puzzle that we are in the process of solving.

But another treat that you can find while digging and smashing blocks that emanate with glowing light are fossils. You can find a slate of different fossils throughout the wider game, which can be used as decorations and also as ways to lure out certain prehistoric pocket monsters, a task you'll need to take on if you intend to complete the Pokédex.

To this end, let's help you solve the fossil dilemma.

For starters, it's worth knowing that fossils aren't found in specific places. You will simply need to dig and dig and dig until you complete your full fossilised collection. The good news is that there are only a fraction of the fossils in the game as there are Lost Relics, with specifically 22 fossils to discover.

Once you have these, you can display them on Exhibition Stands and in good time the creature that they represent will make its appearance. For the first stage of each creature, you will simply need to pop one fossil onto one Exhibition Stand, but the evolutions will require a more complex approach.

To this end, here's what you need to do to find Cranidos, Shieldon, Tyrunt, and Amaura.



Cranidos - Place a Skull Fossil on one Exhibition Stand



Shieldon - Place an Armor Fossil on one Exhibition Stand



Tyrunt - Place a Jaw Fossil on one Exhibition Stand



Amaura - Place a Sail Fossil on one Exhibition Stand



For each evolution (and Aerodactyl), there is more work to be done, as the larger creatures' fossilised remains are split into sections. Some of these are split into three sections, one into four, and one into five. For Rampardos, Bastiodon, Aurorus, Tyrantum, and Aerodactyl, you will need a variety of Exhibition Stands. See the arrangement below.



Rampardos - Place the Headbutt Fossil (body) on a single Exhibition Stand, before attaching the Headbutt Fossil (head) and Headbutt Fossil (tail) to complete the fossil



Bastiodon - Place the Shield Fossil (body) on a grouping of four Exhibition Stands that combine into one larger stand, before then connecting the Shield Fossil (head) and Shield Fossil (tail) to complete the fossil



Aurorus - Place the Tundra Fossil (body) on two Exhibition Stands that combine to make a single longer stand, before attaching the Tundra Fossil (head) and the Tundra Fossil (tail) to complete the fossil



Tyrantum - Place the Despot Fossil (legs) on four Exhibition Stands that combine to make a single larger stand, before then attaching the Despot Fossil (body), the Despot Fossil (head), and the Despot Fossil (tail) to complete the fossil



Aerodactyl - Stay tuned for more on this arrangement as we work to complete the necessary steps on the Wing Fossil



Once the fossils are in place, simply leave them be and return later and you should find living versions of each creature waiting to be befriended and to be added to your Pokédex.