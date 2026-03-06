Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
guide
Pokémon Pokopia

Pokémon Pokopia: Full Pokédex and Habitat Guide

We've collated all of the ways to find every pocket monster in the life-sim game and also which creatures are present in the project.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Looking to hunt down all 300 Pokémon and complete the sprawling Pokédex in Pokémon Pokopia? If that sounds like you, we've got you covered, as we've gathered our ongoing experience in the life-sim title and collated the necessary habitat and Pokédex information to help you become a pocket monster master.

Pokémon Pokopia

While the Pokédex is arranged in numerical order, finding Pokémon in Pokopia is tied to the habitat mechanic, hence why we've listed both the numerical Pokédex and where to find each creature in their respective habitats.

Note: This is an in-progress guide and we will continually update it with fresh information as we come across it during our playthrough of Pokopia.

This is an ad:

Complete Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex:

Pokémon PokopiaPokémon Pokopia


  1. Bulbasaur

  2. Ivysaur

  3. Venusaur

  4. Charmander

  5. Charmeleon

  6. Charizard

  7. Squirtle

  8. Wartortle

  9. Blastoise

  10. Pidgey

  11. Pidgeotto

  12. Pidgeot

  13. Oddish

  14. Gloom

  15. Vileplume

  16. Bellossom

  17. Paras

  18. Parasect

  19. Venonat

  20. Venomoth

  21. Bellsprout

  22. Weepinbell

  23. Victreebell

  24. Slowpoke

  25. Slowbro

  26. Slowking

  27. Magnemite

  28. Magneton

  29. Magnezone

  30. Onix

  31. Steelix

  32. Cubone

  33. Marowak

  34. Tyrogue

  35. Hitmonlee

  36. Hitmonchan

  37. Hitmontop

  38. Koffing

  39. Weezing

  40. ???

  41. Tangrowth

  42. Scyther

  43. Scizor

  44. Pinsir

  45. Magikarp

  46. Gyrados

  47. Ditto

  48. Hoothoot

  49. Noctowl

  50. Heracross

  51. Volbeat

  52. Illumise

  53. Gulpin

  54. Swalot

  55. Cacnea

  56. Caturne

  57. Combee

  58. Vespiquen

  59. Shellos

  60. Gastrodon

  61. Drifloon

  62. Drifblim

  63. Drilbur

  64. Excadril

  65. Timburr

  66. Gurdurr

  67. Conkeldurr

  68. Litwick

  69. Lampent

  70. Chandelure

  71. Axew

  72. Fraxure

  73. Haxorus

  74. Goomy

  75. Sliggoo

  76. Goodra

  77. Cramorant

  78. Pichu

  79. Pikachu

  80. Raichu

  81. Zubat

  82. Golbat

  83. Crobat

  84. Meowth

  85. Persian

  86. Psyduck

  87. Golduck

  88. Growlithe

  89. Arcanine

  90. Farfetch'd

  91. Grimer

  92. Muk

  93. Gastly

  94. Haunter

  95. Gengar

  96. Voltorb

  97. Electrode

  98. Exeggcute

  99. Exeggutor

  100. Happiny

  101. Chansey

  102. Blissey

  103. Elekid

  104. Electabuzz

  105. Electrive

  106. Lapras

  107. Munchlax

  108. Snorlax

  109. Spinarak

  110. Ariados

  111. Mareep

  112. Flaffy

  113. Ampharos

  114. Azurill

  115. Marill

  116. Azumarill

  117. Wooper

  118. Clodsire

  119. Smeargle

  120. Torchic

  121. Combusken

  122. Blaziken

  123. Wingull

  124. Pelliper

  125. Makuhita

  126. Hariyama

  127. Absol

  128. Piplup

  129. Prinplup

  130. Empoleon

  131. Audino

  132. Trubbish

  133. Garbodor

  134. Zorua

  135. Zoroark

  136. Minccino

  137. Cinccino

  138. Grubbin

  139. Charjabug

  140. Vikavolt

  141. ???

  142. Pawmi

  143. Pawmo

  144. Pawmot

  145. ???

  146. Ekans

  147. Arbok

  148. Cleffa

  149. Clefairy

  150. Clefable

  151. Igglybuff

  152. Jigglypuff

  153. Wigglytuff

  154. Diglett

  155. Dugtrio

  156. Machop

  157. Machoke

  158. Machamp

  159. Geodude

  160. Graveler

  161. Golem

  162. Magby

  163. Magmar

  164. Magmortar

  165. Bonsly

  166. Sudowoodo

  167. Murkrow

  168. Honchkrow

  169. Larvitar

  170. Pupitar

  171. Tyranitar

  172. Lotad

  173. Lombre

  174. Ludicolo

  175. ???

  176. Torkoal

  177. Kricketot

  178. Kricketune

  179. Chatot

  180. Riolu

  181. Lucario

  182. Rotom

  183. Larvesta

  184. Volcarona

  185. Rowlett

  186. Dartrix

  187. Decidueye

  188. Scorbunny

  189. Raboot

  190. Cinderace

  191. Skwovet

  192. Greedent

  193. Rolycoly

  194. Carkol

  195. Coalossal

  196. Toxel

  197. Toxtricity

  198. Fidough

  199. Dachsbun

  200. Charcadet

  201. Armarouge

  202. Ceruledge

  203. Glimmet

  204. Glimmora

  205. Gimmighoul

  206. Gholdengo

  207. Vulpix

  208. Ninetails

  209. Poliwag

  210. Poliwhirl

  211. Poliwrath

  212. Politoed

  213. Abra

  214. Kadabra

  215. Alakazam

  216. Mime Jr.

  217. Mr. Mime

  218. Porygon

  219. Porygon2

  220. Porygon-Z

  221. Dratini

  222. Dragonair

  223. Dragonite

  224. Cyndaquil

  225. Quilava

  226. Typhlosion

  227. Misdreavus

  228. Mismagius

  229. Girafarig

  230. Farigiraf

  231. Ralts

  232. Kirlia

  233. Gardevoir

  234. Gallade

  235. ???

  236. ???

  237. Trapinch

  238. Vibrava

  239. Flygon

  240. Swablu

  241. Altaria

  242. Duskull

  243. Dusknoir

  244. Dusclops

  245. Beldum

  246. Metang

  247. Metacross

  248. Snivy

  249. Servine

  250. Serperior

  251. Froakie

  252. Frogadier

  253. Greninja

  254. ???

  255. ???

  256. ???

  257. Rookiedee

  258. Corvisquire

  259. Corviknight

  260. Dreepy

  261. Drakloak

  262. Dragapult

  263. Sprigatito

  264. Floragato

  265. Meowscarada

  266. Wattrel

  267. Kilowattrel

  268. Tinkatink

  269. Tinkatuff

  270. Tinkaton

  271. Aerodactyl

  272. Cranidos

  273. Rampardos

  274. Shieldon

  275. Bastidon

  276. Tyrunt

  277. Tyrantum

  278. Amaura

  279. Aurorus

  280. Eevee

  281. Vaporeon

  282. Jolteon

  283. Flareon

  284. Espeon

  285. Umbreon

  286. Leafeon

  287. Glaceon

  288. Sylveon

  289. Kyogre

  290. Raikou

  291. ???

  292. ???

  293. Volcanion

  294. ???

  295. ???

  296. Moltres

  297. ???

  298. ???

  299. Mewtwo

  300. Mew

Complete Pokémon Pokopia Habitat Dex:

It should be said that there is a lot of overlap here, while simultaneously many Pokémon can only be found in the unique zones. As for where you can find many of the pocket monsters, see below.

Pokémon Pokopia
This is an ad:
Pokémon PokopiaPokémon Pokopia


  1. Tall grass - Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Geodude, Oddish, Cahrizard

  2. Tree-shaded tall grass - Scyther, Scizor, Pinsir, Bellsprout, Skwovet, Heracross

  3. Boulder-shaded tall grass - Timburr, Machop, Gurdurr

  4. Hydrated tall grass - Squirtle, Sliggoo, Wartortle, Blastoise, ???

  5. Seaside tall grass - Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking

  6. ???

  7. Illuminated tall grass - Venonat, Venomoth

  8. Pretty flower bed - Pidgey, Combee, Eevee, Hoothoot, Magby, Pidgeotto

  9. Tree-shaded flower bed - Goomy, Cacturne, ???

  10. Hydrated flower bed - Volbeat, Illumise

  11. Field of flowers - Vespiquen, Ivysaur, Venusaur

  12. Elevated flower bed - Paras, Parasect

  13. Grave with flowers - Cubone, Marowak

  14. Flower garden - Paras, Parasect

  15. Fresh veggie field - Drilbur, Excadrill, ???

  16. Riding warm updrafts - Drifloon

  17. Campsite - Charmeleon

  18. Training waterfall - Tyrogue

  19. Tantalising dining set - Gulpin

  20. Picnic set - Pichu

  21. Flowery table - Weepinbell, Victreebell

  22. Bench with greenery - Bulbasaur, Ivysaur

  23. Illuminated bench - Venonat, Venomoth

  24. Exercise resting spot - Hitmonchan

  25. Urgent care - Hitmonlee

  26. ???

  27. Road sign - Shellos/Shellos

  28. Large luggage carrier - Gurdurr, ???, ???

  29. ???

  30. ???

  31. Gently lit bid - Hoothoot, Noctowl

  32. Grave offering - Litwick, ???

  33. Creepy grave offering - Litwick, Lampent, ???

  34. Chansey resting area - Bellossom, Vileplume

  35. ???

  36. Floating in the shade - Blastoise

  37. Smooth tall grass - Onix

  38. ???

  39. ???

  40. Berry-feat campsite - ???

  41. Rain dance site - Goomy

  42. ???

  43. ???

  44. ???

  45. ???

  46. Garden terrace - Venusaur

  47. ???

  48. ???

  49. ???

  50. Yellow tall grass - Spinarak, Ariados, Grubbin

  51. Tree-shaded yellow tall grass - Zubat, Golbat, Makuhita, Hariyama

  52. ???

  53. Hydrated yellow tall grass - Azurill, Marill, Piplup, Prinplup

  54. Marshy tall grass - Wooper, Closire

  55. Overgrowth vending machine - Mareep

  56. Breezy flower bed - Pawmi, Zorua, Zoroark

  57. Tropical vibes - Gloom, Exeggcute, Exeggutor

  58. Windy flower bed - Wingull, ???

  59. Shaded beach - Exeggcute, Exeggutor

  60. Tropical seaside - Lapras

  61. Resting spot - Meowth

  62. Perpetual mess - Growlithe, Azurill

  63. Trash collection site - Trubbish, Garbodor, ???, ???

  64. Trash can central - Magneton, Electabuzz, ???

  65. Trash disposal site - Crobat

  66. Park bench - Zubat, Voltorb, ???

  67. Tantalizing restaurant - Pawmo, Pawmi

  68. ???

  69. Chirp-chirp meal - Torchic, Blaziken

  70. ???

  71. ???

  72. ???

  73. ???

  74. ???

  75. Changing area - Minccino

  76. ???

  77. Knitting station - Mareep, Flaaffy

  78. Hot-spring shower - ???, ???

  79. Resort meal prep - Growlithe, Torchic, Combusken

  80. All packed up - Farfetch'd, Makuhita, Hariyama

  81. ???

  82. Alarm clock sleep zone - Happiny

  83. ???

  84. ???

  85. ???

  86. Waterwheel spot - Prinplup, ???

  87. Furnace spot - Combusken, Blaziken

  88. Dock - Marill, Azumarill

  89. Spooky study - ???, ???

  90. Playing pirate - Voltorb, ???

  91. Working the register - Meowth, Audino, Happiny, ???

  92. ???

  93. Gourmet's altar - Snorlax

  94. ???

  95. ???

  96. ???

  97. ???

  98. Red tall grass - Scorbunny, Riolu, Cinderace, Kricketot, Kricketune

  99. Tree-shaded red tall grass - Diglett, Bonsly, Sudowoodo, Dugtrio

  100. Pointy tree-shaded rocky tall grass - Dartrix, ???

  101. Hydrated red tall grass - Lotad, Lombre

  102. Elevated red tall grass - Murkrow, Honchkrow, Chatot,

  103. Grassy training field - Machoke, ???

  104. Graceful flower bed - Cleffa, Clefairy, Fidough, Daschbun, Clefable

  105. ???

  106. ???

  107. Flower garden stump stage - Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Politoed

  108. ???

  109. Uplifting duckweed - Lotad, Ludicolo

  110. Mossy rest spot - Larvitar, Tyranitar

  111. Mossy boulder - Graveler, ???

  112. Mossy hot spring - Torkoal

  113. Open-air bath - Raboot

  114. Harmonious hot spring - Politoed

  115. Piping-hot lava - Charcadet, ???

  116. Digging and burning - Magmar

  117. Clink-clang iron construction - ???, ???

  118. Creepy white rocks - Glimmet, ???

  119. Container snacking - Diglett, Glimmet, ???

  120. ???

  121. Best bread bakery - Fidough, Daschbun

  122. ???

  123. ???

  124. ???

  125. Chirping recital - Chatot, Honchkrow

  126. ???

  127. Box to the rhythm - Machoke, Riolu, ???

  128. ???

  129. Mini museum - Gimmighoul, ???

  130. Refreshing locker room - Raboot, Cinderace

  131. Bronze landmark - Clefairy, Clefable

  132. Railroad crossing - Rolycoly, Carkol, ???

  133. Chef's kitchen - Greedent

  134. ???

  135. ???

  136. ???

  137. Pink tall grass - Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Dusksull, Swablu

  138. Tree-shaded pink tall grass - Sprigatito, Dreepy, Pupitar, Drakloak

  139. Hydrated pink tall grass - Froakie, Frogadier, ???

  140. Elevated pink tall grass - Corvisquire, Wattrel, ???, ???

  141. Concrete pipe secret base - Cyndaquil, Quilava

  142. Fluffy flower bed - Vulpix, Misdreavus, Rookiedee, ???, ???

  143. Tree-shaded fluffy flower bed - Girafarig, Farigiraf, Servine, ???

  144. Hydrated fluffy flower bed - Dratini, Poliwhirl, ???

  145. Waterside dinghy - Dragonite

  146. ???

  147. Birdsong garden - Altaria

  148. ???

  149. ???

  150. Fireplace nap spot - Quilava, ???

  151. ???

  152. ???

  153. Trash site TV - ???, ???

  154. ???

  155. ???

  156. ???

  157. Spotless washing station - Mr. Mime, ???

  158. ???

  159. Study area - Ralts, ???

  160. ???

  161. ???

  162. ???

  163. ???

  164. ???

  165. Playland - Snivy

  166. ???

  167. ???

  168. ???

  169. Professor's apprentice program - Metang

  170. Researcher's desk - Porygon

  171. ???

  172. Heart-pounding surprise box

  173. ???

  174. ???

  175. ???

  176. Nature's market - Raichu

  177. Construction-site generator - Conkeldurr

  178. ???

  179. Evil organizational HQ - ???

  180. ???

  181. ???

  182. ???

  183. ???

  184. ???

  185. Ocean fishing spot - Magikarp, Gastrodon, ???

  186. ???

  187. ???

  188. ???

  189. ???

  190. ???

  191. ???

  192. ???

  193. ???

  194. Skull fossil display - Cranidos

  195. ???

  196. Armor fossil display - Shieldon

  197. Shield fossil display - Bastiodon

  198. ???

  199. Despot fossil display - Tyrantum

  200. ???

  201. ???

  202. Boundless blue beverage - Vaporeon

  203. Electrifying potatoes - Jolteon

  204. Burning-hot spice - Flareon

  205. Elegant daytime treats - Espeon

  206. Dark-chocolate cookies - Umbreon

  207. Leafy greens sandwich - Leafeon

  208. Chilly shaved ice - Glaceon

  209. Lovely ribbon cake - Sylveon

Related texts

0
Pokémon PokopiaScore

Pokémon Pokopia
REVIEW. Written by Johan Mackegård Hansson

What happens if you mix Minecraft with Animal Crossing and place the result in the Pokémon world? We've spent the last few weeks building cute communities with Nintendo's pocket monsters.



Loading next content