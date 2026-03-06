Pokémon Pokopia: Full Pokédex and Habitat Guide

HQ

Looking to hunt down all 300 Pokémon and complete the sprawling Pokédex in Pokémon Pokopia? If that sounds like you, we've got you covered, as we've gathered our ongoing experience in the life-sim title and collated the necessary habitat and Pokédex information to help you become a pocket monster master.

While the Pokédex is arranged in numerical order, finding Pokémon in Pokopia is tied to the habitat mechanic, hence why we've listed both the numerical Pokédex and where to find each creature in their respective habitats.

Note: This is an in-progress guide and we will continually update it with fresh information as we come across it during our playthrough of Pokopia.

Complete Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex:



Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebell

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Onix

Steelix

Cubone

Marowak

Tyrogue

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Koffing

Weezing

???

Tangrowth

Scyther

Scizor

Pinsir

Magikarp

Gyrados

Ditto

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Heracross

Volbeat

Illumise

Gulpin

Swalot

Cacnea

Caturne

Combee

Vespiquen

Shellos

Gastrodon

Drifloon

Drifblim

Drilbur

Excadril

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Cramorant

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Farfetch'd

Grimer

Muk

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electrive

Lapras

Munchlax

Snorlax

Spinarak

Ariados

Mareep

Flaffy

Ampharos

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Wooper

Clodsire

Smeargle

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wingull

Pelliper

Makuhita

Hariyama

Absol

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Audino

Trubbish

Garbodor

Zorua

Zoroark

Minccino

Cinccino

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

???

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

???

Ekans

Arbok

Cleffa

Clefairy

Clefable

Igglybuff

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Diglett

Dugtrio

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Bonsly

Sudowoodo

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

???

Torkoal

Kricketot

Kricketune

Chatot

Riolu

Lucario

Rotom

Larvesta

Volcarona

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Skwovet

Greedent

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Toxel

Toxtricity

Fidough

Dachsbun

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Glimmet

Glimmora

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Vulpix

Ninetails

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Mime Jr.

Mr. Mime

Porygon

Porygon2

Porygon-Z

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Girafarig

Farigiraf

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

???

???

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Duskull

Dusknoir

Dusclops

Beldum

Metang

Metacross

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

???

???

???

Rookiedee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Aerodactyl

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastidon

Tyrunt

Tyrantum

Amaura

Aurorus

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Kyogre

Raikou

???

???

Volcanion

???

???

Moltres

???

???

Mewtwo

Mew



Complete Pokémon Pokopia Habitat Dex:

It should be said that there is a lot of overlap here, while simultaneously many Pokémon can only be found in the unique zones. As for where you can find many of the pocket monsters, see below.

