Pokémon Pokopia: Full Pokédex and Habitat Guide
We've collated all of the ways to find every pocket monster in the life-sim game and also which creatures are present in the project.
Looking to hunt down all 300 Pokémon and complete the sprawling Pokédex in Pokémon Pokopia? If that sounds like you, we've got you covered, as we've gathered our ongoing experience in the life-sim title and collated the necessary habitat and Pokédex information to help you become a pocket monster master.
While the Pokédex is arranged in numerical order, finding Pokémon in Pokopia is tied to the habitat mechanic, hence why we've listed both the numerical Pokédex and where to find each creature in their respective habitats.
Note: This is an in-progress guide and we will continually update it with fresh information as we come across it during our playthrough of Pokopia.
Complete Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebell
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Onix
- Steelix
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Tyrogue
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Koffing
- Weezing
- ???
- Tangrowth
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Pinsir
- Magikarp
- Gyrados
- Ditto
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Heracross
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Cacnea
- Caturne
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Drilbur
- Excadril
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Cramorant
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Farfetch'd
- Grimer
- Muk
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Elekid
- Electabuzz
- Electrive
- Lapras
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Mareep
- Flaffy
- Ampharos
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Wooper
- Clodsire
- Smeargle
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Wingull
- Pelliper
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Absol
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Audino
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- ???
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- ???
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Magby
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- ???
- Torkoal
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Chatot
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Rotom
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Rowlett
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Porygon
- Porygon2
- Porygon-Z
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- ???
- ???
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Duskull
- Dusknoir
- Dusclops
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metacross
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Rookiedee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Aerodactyl
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastidon
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Kyogre
- Raikou
- ???
- ???
- Volcanion
- ???
- ???
- Moltres
- ???
- ???
- Mewtwo
- Mew
Complete Pokémon Pokopia Habitat Dex:
It should be said that there is a lot of overlap here, while simultaneously many Pokémon can only be found in the unique zones. As for where you can find many of the pocket monsters, see below.
- Tall grass - Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Geodude, Oddish, Cahrizard
- Tree-shaded tall grass - Scyther, Scizor, Pinsir, Bellsprout, Skwovet, Heracross
- Boulder-shaded tall grass - Timburr, Machop, Gurdurr
- Hydrated tall grass - Squirtle, Sliggoo, Wartortle, Blastoise, ???
- Seaside tall grass - Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking
- ???
- Illuminated tall grass - Venonat, Venomoth
- Pretty flower bed - Pidgey, Combee, Eevee, Hoothoot, Magby, Pidgeotto
- Tree-shaded flower bed - Goomy, Cacturne, ???
- Hydrated flower bed - Volbeat, Illumise
- Field of flowers - Vespiquen, Ivysaur, Venusaur
- Elevated flower bed - Paras, Parasect
- Grave with flowers - Cubone, Marowak
- Flower garden - Paras, Parasect
- Fresh veggie field - Drilbur, Excadrill, ???
- Riding warm updrafts - Drifloon
- Campsite - Charmeleon
- Training waterfall - Tyrogue
- Tantalising dining set - Gulpin
- Picnic set - Pichu
- Flowery table - Weepinbell, Victreebell
- Bench with greenery - Bulbasaur, Ivysaur
- Illuminated bench - Venonat, Venomoth
- Exercise resting spot - Hitmonchan
- Urgent care - Hitmonlee
- ???
- Road sign - Shellos/Shellos
- Large luggage carrier - Gurdurr, ???, ???
- ???
- ???
- Gently lit bid - Hoothoot, Noctowl
- Grave offering - Litwick, ???
- Creepy grave offering - Litwick, Lampent, ???
- Chansey resting area - Bellossom, Vileplume
- ???
- Floating in the shade - Blastoise
- Smooth tall grass - Onix
- ???
- ???
- Berry-feat campsite - ???
- Rain dance site - Goomy
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Garden terrace - Venusaur
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Yellow tall grass - Spinarak, Ariados, Grubbin
- Tree-shaded yellow tall grass - Zubat, Golbat, Makuhita, Hariyama
- ???
- Hydrated yellow tall grass - Azurill, Marill, Piplup, Prinplup
- Marshy tall grass - Wooper, Closire
- Overgrowth vending machine - Mareep
- Breezy flower bed - Pawmi, Zorua, Zoroark
- Tropical vibes - Gloom, Exeggcute, Exeggutor
- Windy flower bed - Wingull, ???
- Shaded beach - Exeggcute, Exeggutor
- Tropical seaside - Lapras
- Resting spot - Meowth
- Perpetual mess - Growlithe, Azurill
- Trash collection site - Trubbish, Garbodor, ???, ???
- Trash can central - Magneton, Electabuzz, ???
- Trash disposal site - Crobat
- Park bench - Zubat, Voltorb, ???
- Tantalizing restaurant - Pawmo, Pawmi
- ???
- Chirp-chirp meal - Torchic, Blaziken
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Changing area - Minccino
- ???
- Knitting station - Mareep, Flaaffy
- Hot-spring shower - ???, ???
- Resort meal prep - Growlithe, Torchic, Combusken
- All packed up - Farfetch'd, Makuhita, Hariyama
- ???
- Alarm clock sleep zone - Happiny
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Waterwheel spot - Prinplup, ???
- Furnace spot - Combusken, Blaziken
- Dock - Marill, Azumarill
- Spooky study - ???, ???
- Playing pirate - Voltorb, ???
- Working the register - Meowth, Audino, Happiny, ???
- ???
- Gourmet's altar - Snorlax
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Red tall grass - Scorbunny, Riolu, Cinderace, Kricketot, Kricketune
- Tree-shaded red tall grass - Diglett, Bonsly, Sudowoodo, Dugtrio
- Pointy tree-shaded rocky tall grass - Dartrix, ???
- Hydrated red tall grass - Lotad, Lombre
- Elevated red tall grass - Murkrow, Honchkrow, Chatot,
- Grassy training field - Machoke, ???
- Graceful flower bed - Cleffa, Clefairy, Fidough, Daschbun, Clefable
- ???
- ???
- Flower garden stump stage - Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Politoed
- ???
- Uplifting duckweed - Lotad, Ludicolo
- Mossy rest spot - Larvitar, Tyranitar
- Mossy boulder - Graveler, ???
- Mossy hot spring - Torkoal
- Open-air bath - Raboot
- Harmonious hot spring - Politoed
- Piping-hot lava - Charcadet, ???
- Digging and burning - Magmar
- Clink-clang iron construction - ???, ???
- Creepy white rocks - Glimmet, ???
- Container snacking - Diglett, Glimmet, ???
- ???
- Best bread bakery - Fidough, Daschbun
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Chirping recital - Chatot, Honchkrow
- ???
- Box to the rhythm - Machoke, Riolu, ???
- ???
- Mini museum - Gimmighoul, ???
- Refreshing locker room - Raboot, Cinderace
- Bronze landmark - Clefairy, Clefable
- Railroad crossing - Rolycoly, Carkol, ???
- Chef's kitchen - Greedent
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Pink tall grass - Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Dusksull, Swablu
- Tree-shaded pink tall grass - Sprigatito, Dreepy, Pupitar, Drakloak
- Hydrated pink tall grass - Froakie, Frogadier, ???
- Elevated pink tall grass - Corvisquire, Wattrel, ???, ???
- Concrete pipe secret base - Cyndaquil, Quilava
- Fluffy flower bed - Vulpix, Misdreavus, Rookiedee, ???, ???
- Tree-shaded fluffy flower bed - Girafarig, Farigiraf, Servine, ???
- Hydrated fluffy flower bed - Dratini, Poliwhirl, ???
- Waterside dinghy - Dragonite
- ???
- Birdsong garden - Altaria
- ???
- ???
- Fireplace nap spot - Quilava, ???
- ???
- ???
- Trash site TV - ???, ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Spotless washing station - Mr. Mime, ???
- ???
- Study area - Ralts, ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Playland - Snivy
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Professor's apprentice program - Metang
- Researcher's desk - Porygon
- ???
- Heart-pounding surprise box
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Nature's market - Raichu
- Construction-site generator - Conkeldurr
- ???
- Evil organizational HQ - ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Ocean fishing spot - Magikarp, Gastrodon, ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- ???
- Skull fossil display - Cranidos
- ???
- Armor fossil display - Shieldon
- Shield fossil display - Bastiodon
- ???
- Despot fossil display - Tyrantum
- ???
- ???
- Boundless blue beverage - Vaporeon
- Electrifying potatoes - Jolteon
- Burning-hot spice - Flareon
- Elegant daytime treats - Espeon
- Dark-chocolate cookies - Umbreon
- Leafy greens sandwich - Leafeon
- Chilly shaved ice - Glaceon
- Lovely ribbon cake - Sylveon