Everwild shown in Rare's Christmas card

HQ

One game that has been little talked about for a very long time is Rare's upcoming Everwild, which was announced back in 2019. Other than a follow-up trailer, we've barely seen any signs of life at all over the past four years - apart from reports of difficulties with development and a lack of clear direction for the project.

But in October, Phil Spencer announced that he had played Everwild at Rare, a firm proof that it's not defunct and is in a playable state. And just in time for Christmas, Rare posted their own Christmas card via Instagram - and for the first time in many years, we got a sign of life from the game.

You can check out the image below. As you can see, the style - which got a lot of attention when it was announced - seems to be intact and probably means that we will actually see the project in 2025. Perhaps already in connection with the alleged Microsoft event (which is still unconfirmed, but matches how they have acted during recent years) rumored to take place in January?