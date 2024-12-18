Rumor: Microsoft has an Xbox event planned for January

HQ

Ahead of The Game Awards, the usually knowledgeable Windows Central editor Jez Corden claimed that Microsoft wouldn't be showing much because he claimed they would instead have their own event in early 2025.

Now another insider, The Verge editor Tom Warren, is saying pretty much the same thing on Bluesky, explaining that he too expects an Xbox event in early 2025, and specifying that he thinks it's as early as January.

There is undeniably a lot going on next year from Microsoft, something Warren agrees with, writing:

"Feels like Microsoft has finally hit a good cadence with Xbox Game Pass releases, especially with recent drops like Indiana Jones and what's ahead in 2025. Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom, Towerborne, Fable, Outer Worlds 2, and more are coming next year. I'm also expecting an Xbox event in January 👍"

Avowed is the only one of all these games he lists that has a confirmed release date, so it would certainly be appropriate to have an Xbox event with more information about what is coming - and when.