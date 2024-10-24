Phil Spencer says he has been playing Everwild while visiting Rare this week

HQ

After its much-acclaimed announcement five years ago, there has been more or less silence about Rare's upcoming title Everwild, and for a long time the rumors about the game were all about development hiccups.

Lately, however, it's been the opposite, with admittedly knowledgeable journalists like Windows Central editor Jez Corden saying that "development on Everwild's going well". A sign that Corden is right and that things are actually moving forward comes from Microsoft's gaming boss himself, Phil Spencer.

Via Threads, Spencer announces that he visited Rare this week, and apparently Everwild is now in playable condition, as he also writes:

"Great day at Rare, hanging out with the developers at their desks and playing Everwild."

We suspect it may still be a while before we see any more tangible evidence of Everwild's status, but it's obviously by no means abandoned, and Spencer reminding us about this is a good sign.