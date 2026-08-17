Esports World Cup 2026: Team Falcons continues Club Championship surge with Rocket League victory

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Considering the recent performance of Karmine Corp in the world of competitive Rocket League, one might have regarded the French team to be a favourite for their home-town Parisian Esports World Cup event, especially since it is defending the trophy at the festival following winning the 2025 tournament. However, despite this, Karmine Corp could not stop a surging Team Falcons.

The current reigning Club Championship organisation, and also the only winner of the overarching tournament to date, is pushing to defend its title once more, with the latest effort being an outright victory in the Rocket League event.

Team Falcons smashed Spacestation Gaming 4-0 in the Grand Final to secure the title, the 1,000 Club Championship points, and $400,000 in prize money, and it also completed this feat by annihilating Karmine Corp 4-0 in the Semifinals too.

This result means the Rocket League Championship Series 2025 World Championship runner-up is back on top and in a good place heading into the next World Championship planned for mid-September, but it also means Team Falcons is now at the top of the Club Championship standings with 4,400 points to its name, which is 300 clear of the second-placing AG.AL International.