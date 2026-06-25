Esports Nations Cup 2026: 31 of the total 32 nations and players have now been confirmed

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Earlier this month, we touched upon the 16 invited nations and players for the Esports Nations Cup's Trackmania event, which will be happening in November. Now, we can build upon this by talking about the majority of the remaining spots, as 31 of the total 32 teams have now been determined for the major event.

This has happened as the online qualifiers have concluded, meaning the following nations and players have landed slots by progressing through their respective regional qualifiers.



Americas: Kakne (United States of America), L1ngo (Canada), Neal (United States of America)



Western Europe: Epos (Great Britain), Gwen (France), Massa (Germany)



Eastern Europe: Auris (Lithuania), neon (Poland)



Middle East/Africa: Ender (Morocco), Huso (Türkiye)



Asia: Spark (India), Zack2301 (Indonesia)



Oceania: Baiwack (New Zealand), JSwag (New Zealand)



You may have noticed this only accounts for 14 slots, leaving two further ones to fill to reach the 32 total. An additional slot is being handed to the host nation of the United Arab Emirates with Plink receiving this nod.

As for the 32nd and final slot, this is for the Wildcard Solidarity slot, which aims to ensure an "underrepresented region" is given a chance to compete on the world stage. This team will be determined and shared by the end of August once all Esports Nations Cup qualifiers for all tournaments have concluded.

The Esports Nations Cup Trackmania event will happen between November 19-22.