Esports Nations Cup: Here are the 16 invited nations and players attending the Trackmania event

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While a lot of esports fans are looking ahead to the Esports World Cup in the summer, later this year, in November, players will be looking to represent their countries in the new Esports Nations Cup, set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (assuming the Middle-East conflict is wrapped up by then...) between November 2-29.

As we edge ever closer to the event, focus is shifting to the Trackmania tournament planned for the festival, with the latest development revolving around the 16 invited nations and players who will be in-attendance.

The Trackmania event will occur between November 19-22, and the full list of attendees will be revealed at a later date when the other 16 slots are filled after various qualification rounds are ticked off.

Esports Nations Cup 2026 - Trackmania invitees