Esports Integrity Commission has upgraded MAUschine's disciplinary action to a lifetime ban

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Just recently, we reported on the crazy events at a German Counter-Strike 2 tournament, wherein competitor Maurizio "MAUschine" Weber appeared on-stage for the awards ceremony portion of the event and then proceeded to sucker punch one of his opponents, in a completely jaw-dropping turn of events.

Quickly after this happened, the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) decided to impose a ten-year competitive ban on MAUschine for his actions, effectively ending his career and hopes of returning to competitive play. However, a ten-year ban does mean he could eventually return, or rather it did...

The ESIC has upgraded MAUschine's disciplinary action to a lifetime ban, meaning he will never partake in any ESIC Member event again. Speaking about this decision, a statement from the ESIC adds:

"ESIC's investigation found that Mr Weber committed a physical assault against another participant from an opposing team on stage following a match. This conduct represents a flagrant and unacceptable breach of the ESIC Code of Conduct, including violations relating to violence, participant safety, and the fundamental obligation to act with integrity and respect at all times."

It also notes that the lifetime ban "reflects the gravity of the offence and ESIC's commitment to ensuring that individuals who engage in violent conduct are removed from the competitive ecosystems of ESIC's membership."

What do you think about this disciplinary ruling?