Counter-Strike 2 pro receives 10-year ban for punching rival on stage

HQ

In a rather shocking turn of events, a Counter-Strike 2 professional player has been handed a whopping 10-year ban from competitive play after he took the stage at an event and proceeded to sucker punch one of his opponents.

As reported by Dexerto, "MAUschine" was the player in question who threw the punch, with the target being "Spidergum". It happened at a DACH CS-hosted tournament called CAGGTUS Leipzig, with the incident occurring during the awards ceremony at the end, with MAUschine clearly unhappy about how things unravelled.

Naturally, such a situation caused the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) to take action almost right away, with MAUschine handed a ten-year ban for his actions, which likely means any hope of a career in competitive Counter-Strike 2 (or any esport for that matter) has been dashed.

You can see the shocking moment as captured on stream and clipped by DramaAlert below.

As for the reason for the attack, the report explains that MAUschine was upset by trash talk during the match, which is still little reason to strike someone especially in front of a live audience and with viewers watching from home.