news
Escape Academy

Escape Academy's first DLC to arrive this November

It'll bring five new levels to beat, and an entire new story chapter to experience.

HQ

Developer Coin Crew Games has announced when it will be launching the first batch of post-launch DLC for the escape room puzzle game, Escape Academy. Known as Escape from Anti-Escape Island, the DLC will be coming to both PC and consoles on November 10, 2022.

This batch of content will be adding five new levels, each rammed with challenges and puzzles to beat. To add to this, there will be an entire new story chapter to experience, which sees players having to escape from an island after the Escape Jet was shot down over it.

Take a look at some images of the Escape from Anti-Escape Island DLC below.

Escape Academy
Escape AcademyEscape AcademyEscape Academy
Escape AcademyEscape Academy

