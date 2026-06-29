Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon at the last minute due to leg injury

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Emma Raducanu, top British player in women's tennis, ranked 33 in the world, has withdrawn at the last minute from Wimbledon due to a stress fracture in her lower right leg. "After a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been ​managing has developed into a stress fracture. I've been medically advised to stop pushing through", said Raducanu, who was the 30th seed in the tournament and was scheduled to play against Antonia Ruzic from Croatia.

The grass Grand Slam begins today, with first round matches being played today including the debut of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has never won this major.

17-year-old Hannah Klugman, ranked 416 in the world; 18-year-old Mimi Xu (ranked 255), 25-year-old Francesca Jones (ranked 106) are the other British players having matches today; 24-year-old Katie Swan (ranked 196) and 29-year-old Katie Boulter (ranked 60) play tomorrow Tuesday.

Raducanu still hasn't won any tournament since the US Open 2021, but recently reached her third final in a main WTA event (from WTA 250 to Grand Slams), at the Queen's Club. A sign of hope that was truncated when she ​withdrew from the Nottingham Open and now from Wimbledon. She has won 11 matches, lost 10 matches this year.