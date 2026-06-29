All Wimbledon matches in women's singles on Monday June 29, debut of Sabalenka

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The women's main draw in Wimbledon 2026 begins today, June 29, with first half of the first round matches being played in 18 different courts at the All England Club, and today will feature three matches in Centre Court, two in ATP (the debuts of Jannik Sinner and Djokovic) and one featuring Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1, facing Teodora Kostovic, not before 15:10 BST, 16:10 CEST.

The defending champion, Iga Świątek, will debut tomorrow, and so will seven-time champion Serena Williams, in her first singles match since 2022. But today Monday the schedule if packed, featuring also the first round debuts of Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva or Coco Gauff.

This is the full schedule for Monday, June 29, at Roland Garros:

Women's singles

Centre Court (13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST)



Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic



Court 1 (14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST)



Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva



Court 2 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Jessica Pegula vs Dominika Vidmanova



Tereza Korpatsch vs Coco Gauff



Court 3 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Emma Jacquemot vs Naomi Osaka



Barbora Krejčíková vs Hannah Klugman



Court 4 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



A. Parks vs. A. Dudeney



S. Sierra vs A. Bondar



Court 5 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Dayana Yastremska vs A. Ito



Oksana Oliynykova vs McCartney Kessler



Court 6 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Bianca Andreescu vs Shuai Zhang



A. Gasanova vs. E. Arango



Court 7 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Peyton Stearns vs Nikola Bartunkova



Court 8 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



L. Tararudee vs. L. Tagger



Jessica Bouzas vs. Anastasia Potapova



Court 9 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



C. Liu vs. H. Vandewinkel



Court 10 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva



X. Wang vs. E. Cocciaretto



Court 12 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



M. Sawangkaew vs Maja Chwalińska



Karolina Muchová vs Anastasia Zakharova



Court 14 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Yulia Putintseva vs Tatjana Maria



Karolína Siniaková vs Qinwen Zheng



Court 15 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Jaqueline Cristian vs Iva Jovic



A. Li vs. Z. Sonmez



M. Frech vs. A. Kalinskaya



Court 16 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



M. Xu vs. D. Kasatkina



E. Alexandrova vs. P. Udvardy



Court 17 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Jelena Ostapenko vs Harriet Dart



Diane Parry vs Francesca Jones



Court 18 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)



Belinda Bencic vs Mia Stojsavljević



Leylah Fernandez vs J. Tjen

