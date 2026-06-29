All Wimbledon matches in women's singles on Monday June 29, debut of Sabalenka
Full schedule of Wimbledon Day 1 in women's singles.
The women's main draw in Wimbledon 2026 begins today, June 29, with first half of the first round matches being played in 18 different courts at the All England Club, and today will feature three matches in Centre Court, two in ATP (the debuts of Jannik Sinner and Djokovic) and one featuring Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1, facing Teodora Kostovic, not before 15:10 BST, 16:10 CEST.
The defending champion, Iga Świątek, will debut tomorrow, and so will seven-time champion Serena Williams, in her first singles match since 2022. But today Monday the schedule if packed, featuring also the first round debuts of Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva or Coco Gauff.
This is the full schedule for Monday, June 29, at Roland Garros:
Women's singles
Centre Court (13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST)
- Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic
Court 1 (14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST)
- Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva
Court 2 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Jessica Pegula vs Dominika Vidmanova
- Tereza Korpatsch vs Coco Gauff
Court 3 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Emma Jacquemot vs Naomi Osaka
- Barbora Krejčíková vs Hannah Klugman
Court 4 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- A. Parks vs. A. Dudeney
- S. Sierra vs A. Bondar
Court 5 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Dayana Yastremska vs A. Ito
- Oksana Oliynykova vs McCartney Kessler
Court 6 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Bianca Andreescu vs Shuai Zhang
- A. Gasanova vs. E. Arango
Court 7 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Peyton Stearns vs Nikola Bartunkova
Court 8 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- L. Tararudee vs. L. Tagger
- Jessica Bouzas vs. Anastasia Potapova
Court 9 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- C. Liu vs. H. Vandewinkel
Court 10 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva
- X. Wang vs. E. Cocciaretto
Court 12 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- M. Sawangkaew vs Maja Chwalińska
- Karolina Muchová vs Anastasia Zakharova
Court 14 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Yulia Putintseva vs Tatjana Maria
- Karolína Siniaková vs Qinwen Zheng
Court 15 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Jaqueline Cristian vs Iva Jovic
- A. Li vs. Z. Sonmez
- M. Frech vs. A. Kalinskaya
Court 16 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- M. Xu vs. D. Kasatkina
- E. Alexandrova vs. P. Udvardy
Court 17 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Jelena Ostapenko vs Harriet Dart
- Diane Parry vs Francesca Jones
Court 18 (11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST)
- Belinda Bencic vs Mia Stojsavljević
- Leylah Fernandez vs J. Tjen