Elle: Season 1

Let's be frank: does this show really need to exist? It may seem like a rather forward and almost confrontational way to begin a review, but it's the truth. It's now been 23 years since the second Legally Blonde film debuted and for whatever reason - no doubt an extension of Hollywood's insistence to reboot every single thing that once held a modicum of commercial value - the wider series is coming back to life. Reese Witherspoon is exploring a return as the famed lawyer, Elle Woods, in a third mainline film, all while we get a further taste of the character's teenage years in a prequel series known simply as Elle. So again, do we really need a prequel series based on Legally Blonde?

My immediate answer is no, we don't need this show. I think it somewhat highlights a complete lack of ambition from Hollywood and streamers who are desperate for a win, but at the same time, after watching Season 1 of Elle, I also can't help but admit... It kind of works.

HQ

Granted, what we're talking about with Elle is a very traditional modern teen drama show. If you've seen Riverdale or any of those other types of American teen drama series that depict high-school life in a way that makes your memory of such a period seem almost alien, then you know what to expect from Elle too. We're talking about students being portrayed by actors who are clearly in their mid-20s, there are plot lines that are outrageously unlikely and extravagant that more often than not include corruption at the school, there's awkward romance and love-triangles, and all wrapped together in a coming-of-age bow that sees the protagonist grow and become a more complete person. Again, Elle doesn't rewrite the book or even particularly attempt to do something different, but the formula has proven to be successful enough to this point, so you can understand why.

What this show does do is begin filling in a few very minor blanks from the wider Legally Blonde story. Why does Elle want to become a high-flying lawyer? Where does the obsession with all things pink come from? How did her dog Bruiser come into her life? We get answers to all of these questions you weren't already asking, which I suppose is an interesting way to create a foundation to get people hyped for Legally Blonde 3 should that eventually happen.

This is an ad:

As you can probably tell, the part of me who is tired of the overwhelming number of needless spinoffs, prequels, or sequels, finds the existence of Elle equally disinteresting. But if you look past the Legally Blonde ties and simply regard Elle as a basic teen drama show, it actually holds up rather well. Lexi Minetree is fantastic in the lead role, playing such an effective and charismatic younger version of Elle that she gives Witherspoon a run for her money. The theme, the styling, the creative choices, it's all top quality, and while the films can feel a bit too bubbly at times, by setting Elle in Seattle there's a good balance between the hot pink and Californian vibes and the rainy, grungy aesthetic of the American north-west. It's an effective balance that makes Elle feel less in your face and more digestible.

It's still littered by the Los Angeles first-world-problems setup, where we see Elle and her family 'down-on-their-luck' and yet still living in a mansion and wearing designer clothes and expecting a degree of pity somehow. It becomes hard to connect with characters with such disingenuous flaws, and the other issue is how this then affects the character development of the individuals played by less effective stars. The wider cast leave a more miniscule impression, and really this show is all about Minetree flexing her skills as an unstoppable and unfaltering force for all things righteous and kind. It's as I mentioned, if it wasn't for the grey skies of Seattle, it'd all be a bit much for over five hours of television.

This is an ad:

So all in all, what we find with Elle is a series that doesn't exactly offer a huge amount from a supporting star perspective, has problems and narrative challenges which stand out as rather hollow and unimportant, is ultimately built on a premise that never needed to exist, and yet, thanks to the intense energy and charisma of its leading star, it's actually quite a fun watch. Yep, I know that sounds incredibly hypocritical, but it's the truth. If you don't care for these types of shows or have never seen Legally Blonde, then Elle won't do much for you. If you tick at least one of those boxes, while it won't stand out as a truly special example of television, it'll likely be enough to keep you entertained until the final episode's credits roll. If this is ultimately all we get from Elle, I won't mourn much, but I will be keeping an eye out for Minetree in the future, as she certainly seems to be one-to-watch.