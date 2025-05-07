Report: Elden Ring movie to be produced by A24, directed by Alex Garland

HQ

With video game adaptations continuing to see pretty consistent success (outside of a few flops like Borderlands), studios appear to be looking for their next big hit amongst popular games. Previously, we've heard from George R.R. Martin that an Elden Ring movie has been discussed, but now we may have a substantial update.

According to a recent report from Nexus Point News, apparently A24 has the rights to the Elden Ring movie, and is working once more with Civil War's Alex Garland to put him in the director's chair. The problem with this source? Well, the article has since been removed.

It's difficult to tell why the article has been taken down, but it has been posted by aggregators online, hence the piece you're reading now. Of course, take the heftiest spoonful of salt you have for this, as we won't know anything until something official is confirmed. Still, it doesn't sound too farfetched for A24 to take the reins on an Elden Ring movie, but considering the scale of the Lands Between, it may end up being one of the studio's most expensive projects.