Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes starts patching its "missing" characters

The long-awaited return of the Eiyuden Chronicle series (spiritual successor to Suikoden) after Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising arrived just a few weeks ago, but Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes still has some important fixes to make in order to really shine.

Rabbit & Bear Studios has already released a few patches for the game, and now brings an update for the PS4, PS5 and PC versions that fixes the companion loss bug. Hotfix Patch 1.03 effectively prevents the issue whereby, "when the controlled character is Seign or Marisa and after returning control to Nowa, if players entered an event battle with Riufan in the party, party members would disappear."

Also fixed an issue where the character swap option was unavailable when players attempted to access the character swap screen in the rune shop or the rune swap screen with only one party member in battle, as well as the bug of transferring save data from the PS4 version of the game to the PS5 version.

It also states that the missing character patch will be coming to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions in the near future. 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have no plans to abandon either the game or the franchise they're building, and already have plans for a third instalment.

Have you tried Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes yet?